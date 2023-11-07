Gaza death toll hits grim milestone, more than 10,000 killed

The latest Israeli air strikes have targeted the vicinity of at least six hospitals, including the enclave's largest, Al-Shifa. The Palestine Red Crescent has again warned fuel will soon run-out at more medical facilities.. putting thousands of patients at risk of dying. The UN Security Council has once again failed to agree on a resolution for a humanitarian truce during a closed-door meeting on Monday. Claire Herriot has more.