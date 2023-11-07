Biden, Netanyahu discussed potential 'tactical pauses' in Gaza

The US plans to upgrade Israel's already enlarged war arsenal, giving bombs the power of guided precision. The US also plans to give 14.5 billion dollars to Israel, which includes four billion dollars for its Iron Dome system. But there's growing anger within the US against Washington's unwavering support. And the bill that passed in the lower house is unlikely to cross the Senate, as it includes cuts to US support to Ukraine. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.