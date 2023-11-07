US Secretary of State Meets Turkish FM As Israel's Ground Invasion Moves Deeper Into Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara, on the last leg of his regional tour. The two diplomats covered Israel's ongoing attack on Gaza, and efforts to protect civilians while preventing the conflict from spreading. Regional leaders are pushing the US to facilitate a ceasefire in Gaza but the US has dismissed the idea, saying it will only give time for Hamas to regroup. As the conflict crossed the one month mark, the death toll in Gaza passed 10,000, with more than 40% of those killed being children. More than 20,000 have been injured in Israeli air strikes that have hit hospitals, refugee camps and UN-run schools. Meanwhile, Israel’s ground offensive is moving deeper, with its army saying Gaza city has been completely encircled. Blinken, who also visited Israel, the occupied West Bank, Jordan and Iraq this week, is working to contain the conflict from spreading. Israel has been trading regular fire with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon for weeks, raising fears of another front opening up. Guests: Jamie Shea Former NATO Official Helin Sari Ertem Associate Professor at Medeniyet University