November 7, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
America’s Christian Zionists: Israel’s strategic weapon?
Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a recent speech that the "prophecy of Isaiah '' would be fulfilled. This is a reference to a Christian evangelical belief in the second coming of the Messiah, which opposes the mainstream Christian belief that the Messiah was Jesus himself. So why do Christian evangelicals — who constitute a significant voter bloc in the US Republican Party — support Israel?
America’s Christian Zionists: Israel’s strategic weapon? / Others
Explore