November 7, 2023
How Israel’s war on Gaza turned young creators into journalists
Before Israel launched a war on Palestine’s Gaza, content creators living in the besieged enclave were involved in various creative projects, but being stuck in Gaza due to Israel’s blockade, they’ve become citizen journalists in order to reflect the situation on the ground. Here are their stories before and after Israel’s onslaught.
