November 8, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Latin America's show of support for Palestine's Gaza amid Israel's offensive
A common colonial history has bonded Latin America with Palestinians throughout history. Four states in the region have taken diplomatic steps against Israel since October 7, calling out its violations of international humanitarian laws amidst its bombardment and blockade of Palestine's Gaza. #Gaza #Israel
Latin America's show of support for Palestine's Gaza amid Israel's offensive / Others
Explore