Serbia To Hold Snap Elections As Pressure Mounts Over Ties With Kosovo

Facing growing pressure at home and from the European Union, President Aleksandar Vucic has called for snap elections next month, with both parliamentary and local elections to be held at the same time. Analysts say Vucic is seeking to buy time both to cement his authority and delay decisions over ties with Kosovo. This will be the country's third vote in nearly four years, but Vucic says this time, Serbia is at a turning point. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp