Palestinian children call for peace at Gaza press conference

"We want to judge (hold accountable) the killers of children." A group of Palestinian children held a press conference at Al Shifa Hospital and voiced their suffering and hardship in Palestine's Gaza amid Israel's relentless bombardment of the besieged enclave. Since October 7, Israel’s ongoing onslaught on Gaza has killed at least 10,328 Palestinians, including 4,237 children.