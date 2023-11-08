TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Uzbek presidents discuss further steps to increase cooperation
The two presidents discuss further cooperation, regional and global issues, the recent situation regarding Israel's attacks on Gaza as well as efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians.
Turkish, Uzbek presidents discuss further steps to increase cooperation
Erdogan stressed the need for the world to raise its voice and take effective measures to stop Israel's occupation in Gaza. / Photo: AA
November 8, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, where he traveled for the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The two leaders discussed on Wednesday steps to enhance cooperation, regional and global issues, the recent situation regarding Israel's attacks on Gaza as well as efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians.

Erdogan stressed the need for the world to raise its voice and take effective measures to stop Israel's occupation in Gaza.

He also expressed satisfaction with the increasing trade volume between Türkiye and Uzbekistan each year, highlighting the importance of promoting new industrial cooperation projects, including energy, mining, food, textiles and other sectors.

Erdogan will address the summit and is expected to hold meetings with participating leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Discussions on various topics, such as enhancing the effectiveness of the organisation of which Türkiye is a founding member, as well as improving trade, transportation networks and connectivity among member countries, are planned.

RelatedOrganization of Turkic States can contribute to humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us