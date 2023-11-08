In a statement issued in response to the European Union Commission’s recent report, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has expressed concerns about the Union's biased approach and rejected unfounded criticism.

“The EU's unjust and biased approach towards Türkiye, while facing many threats, is concerning for the future of our continent,” it said.

The European Commission on Wednesday released its annual report on EU candidate country Türkiye as part of its 2023 Enlargement Package.

Oliver Varhelyi, the Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner, announced the package, which includes the EU Commission’s latest evaluations on candidate countries Türkiye, Serbia, Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kosovo.

Türkiye, with a statement following the report, condemned the obstruction of existing high-level dialogue and cooperation mechanisms with Türkiye in foreign policy, regional developments, security, defence, and sectoral matters.

It highlighted the assertion that the country's alignment with EU policies in these crucial domains has diminished is "inconsistent."

The statement rejected the unfounded allegations and biased criticism with a particular focus on the political criteria and the chapter on Judiciary and Fundamental Rights, asserting that these assessments reflect double standards and insincerity within the EU.

“Despite all our efforts, Chapters 23 Judiciary and Fundamental Rights and 24 Justice, Freedom, and Security have not been opened since 2009 due to a political blockade by a member state, and the unfair allegations against our country, even by member states, on many controversial fundamental rights issues, are an expression of the EU's insincere and double-standard approach,” it said.

Foreign policy

On foreign policy, the EU report said: "Türkiye condemned the Russian military aggression (Ukraine war), including at the UN General Assembly, and engaged politically and diplomatically, including by facilitating the export of Ukrainian grain and the exchange of prisoners."

It also noted that Russia this July terminated the Türkiye-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Türkiye, in its statement, welcomed the observation that its position on the Hamas-Israel conflict differs from that of the EU, saying that it considers "the assessment in the text, which criticizes our country's stance on the Hamas-Israel conflict as entirely incompatible with the EU, as a form of praise.”

“Faced with a civilian massacre that has reemerged in the 21st century from the darkness of the Middle Ages, we feel the need to remind the EU, which is in the wrong place in history, that policies based on universal values, international law, and humanitarian principles should be valid not only for Ukraine or another region of Europe but for the whole world, including the Middle East,” it said.

EU has ‘more harm than solution’ on Cyprus issue

The section of the report related to the Eastern Mediterranean, Aegean, and Cyprus issues also displayed an exclusionary attitude that ignores Türkiye’s and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus's fair policies.

“We would like to emphasise that the format of the solution process of the Cyprus issue consists of the two sides on the island, the three Guarantor Powers, and the United Nations Organization, and the EU's role in past processes did not go beyond observation with the consent of the parties,” the statement said.

Türkiye’s statement emphasised the need for a fresh perspective on the EU's stance concerning Cyprus issue, conveying that the EU's unequivocal support for Greek claims, devoid of any commitments, holds no sway or obligation for Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriot side.

Rather than contributing to the ongoing efforts to find a solution to the longstanding Cyprus issue, the statement said, "instead of serving the solution process, it is time to realise that they do more harm."

Call for a ‘fair and inclusive’ enlargement

On the economic side, the EU report said economic integration with the EU remains high despite a decline, and that Türkiye is the bloc's "seventh-largest trading partner.”

Türkiye’s statement also highlighted Türkiye’s remarkable economic progress and its ability to navigate the competitive pressures and market dynamics within the Union. It underscored that the country’s consistent alignment with EU regulations since the establishment of the Customs Union has resulted in compliance with EU standards across various domains mentioned in the report.

“In the current international conjuncture, it is essential for the EU to conduct its enlargement policy on a fair and inclusive ground,” the statement said, adding that Türkiye is always open to establishing relations with the EU on a stronger basis and strengthening cooperation in line with common interests, “instead of unilateral and unfair criticisms.”

Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987, and its accession talks began in 2005.

In the years since, the talks have been essentially frozen due to political roadblocks by certain EU members for reasons unrelated to its suitability for membership, according to Ankara.

The statement emphasised that Türkiye’s candidacy should not remain a mere formality but be reflected in concrete actions and statements by the EU, adding that the country hopes that the EU will play a constructive role in its accession process.

“In the difficult times we experienced in 2023 due to the earthquake disaster, it is important and valuable for us that the EU shows solidarity with our country. With the same spirit of solidarity and cooperation, we invite the EU to remove the obstacles in front of our country's accession process, to take on more responsibilities, and to fulfil the requirements of the principle of loyalty,” it added.