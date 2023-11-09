WORLD
1 MIN READ
Increasing settler attacks condemned by Israel's allies
At least seven Palestinians have been killed and 13 others were injured by Israeli forces in a raid on Jenin city and refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. That's according to the Palestinian health ministry. Israel's military says it is conducting counter-terrorism raids in Jenin. Meanwhile, Israel has promised to crack down on settler vigilante attacks, as concerns grow that a new front will open up in the region. At least 165 Palestinians have been killed and more than 2,280 arrested by the Israeli army in the occupied territory in the past month. But it's an increase in killings by Israeli settlers that has attracted condemnation from Tel Aviv's allies including the United States. Shoaib Hasan explains in this report.
Increasing settler attacks condemned by Israel's allies / Others
November 9, 2023
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us