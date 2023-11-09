Increasing settler attacks condemned by Israel's allies

At least seven Palestinians have been killed and 13 others were injured by Israeli forces in a raid on Jenin city and refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. That's according to the Palestinian health ministry. Israel's military says it is conducting counter-terrorism raids in Jenin. Meanwhile, Israel has promised to crack down on settler vigilante attacks, as concerns grow that a new front will open up in the region. At least 165 Palestinians have been killed and more than 2,280 arrested by the Israeli army in the occupied territory in the past month. But it's an increase in killings by Israeli settlers that has attracted condemnation from Tel Aviv's allies including the United States. Shoaib Hasan explains in this report.