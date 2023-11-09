WORLD
Germany faces flak on Gaza stance during UN human rights review
Germany's human rights record is scrutinised by several countries over its support for the Israel's brutal war on Gaza, while the country reaffirms Israel's right to defend itself.
During Thursday's so-called Universal Periodic Review (UPR) -- which all 193 UN countries must undergo every four years -- Germany reiterated Israel's "right to defend itself". / Photo: Reuters
November 9, 2023

The Israeli offensive in Gaza loomed over a regular UN review of Germany's human rights record with numerous mainly Muslim countries decrying its support for Israel and bans on pro-Palestinian protests.

Germany faced unusual levels of criticism during a human rights review at the United Nations in Geneva, especially on its position on the war in Gaza.

Egypt's representative Ahmed Moharam said Cairo "deeply regrets the unfavourable positions taken by Germany vis-a-vis the rights of the Palestinian people", while Jordan's representative slammed the country's "unbalanced positions".

Türkiye urged Berlin to "halt the provision of any military material or equipment to Israel that may be used in the commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity".

Commitment to "never again"

During Thursday's so-called Universal Periodic Review (UPR) - which all 193 UN countries must undergo every four years - Germany reiterated Israel's "right to defend itself".

"Israel's security and right to exist are not negotiable for Germany," said Luise Amtsberg, the commissioner for human rights policy and humanitarian assistance and head of its delegation.

The review was taking place on the 85th anniversary of the Nazi Kristallnacht pogrom, which foreshadowed the Nazi slaughter of six million European Jews during World War II.

"The protection of Jewish life and our commitment to 'never again' is non-negotiable," Amtsberg said, voicing concern over swelling anti-Semitic acts in the past month.

"Jews no longer feel safe," she told the gathering. "We cannot accept this."

She stressed that "people in Germany are also justifiably worried about the civilian population in Gaza and the Palestinian territories".

Israel's representative Adi Farjon hailed "steps taken by Germany, both nationally and multilaterally, to address the scourge of anti-Semitism".

But many countries questioned a number of measures taken in the name of fighting anti-Semitism, in particular bans on pro-Palestinian protests.

Qatar's representative voiced concern at "sanctions and measures taken against demonstrators in Germany for supporting (people) in Gaza", while Lebanon urged Berlin to "uphold and protect the right to freedom of expression and assembly of its citizens".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
