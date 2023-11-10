Israel targets hospitals following daily humanitarian pause deal

At least three hospitals in Gaza have been struck in overnight Israeli air strikes. The attacks came just hours after the US announced that Israel had agreed to four-hour pauses in fighting every day to allow civilians in northern Gaza to flee. On Thursday, at least 70,000 people used the humanitarian corridor to move the south. More than 10,800 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began on October 7th. Andy Roesgen reports.