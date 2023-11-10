WORLD
3 MIN READ
Top US-India officials discuss Indo-Pacific security, Israel's war on Gaza
Discussions between US and Indian officials include co-production in intelligence, surveillance, munitions and other areas.
Top US-India officials discuss Indo-Pacific security, Israel's war on Gaza
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at Sushma swaraj bhawan, New Delhi.  / Photo: Reuters
November 10, 2023

The diplomats and defence chiefs of India and the United States meet in New Delhi focusing on security issues involving the Indo-Pacific, China and the war in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US and India have a strong partnership and they would discuss matters with implications for the future.

"The future is now,” he told reporters on Friday.

"We are promoting a free and open and prosperous Asia-Pacific, including by strengthening our partnership in the Quad with Japan and Australia," Blinken said in his remarks at the start of the meeting.

He also said that the United States and India are bolstering their partnership in international peace and strengthening a rule-based order.

Blinken also said defence cooperation was a key pillar in ties between the countries.

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the situation in the Middle East was a big concern.

While India has condemned the Hamas attack on Israel, it has tried to balance its position by saying that “India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side-by-side at peace with Israel."

Looming China threat

"While the wars in Gaza and Ukraine are urgent issues, the more abiding challenge for both the US and India relates to China and its revisionist orientation,” said C. Uday Bhaskar, a retired navy officer.

The recent intimidation of the Philippines by China is a matter of considerable relevance to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as well as the four Quad nations — the US, Japan, India and Australia, he said.

China and the Philippines have had several recent confrontations in the South China Sea, where several governments have overlapping claims.

Blinken is in Asia engaging in intense diplomacy with regional partners to show unity over Russia’s war in Ukraine and other major issues and prevent existing differences on Gaza from deepening.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh will discuss a roadmap for defence industrial cooperation that will fast-track technology cooperation and co-production in intelligence, surveillance, munitions and other areas, the defence department said in a statement.

Washington expects India to be a leading security provider in the Indo-Pacific region.

RelatedIndia's Modi invited to address joint meeting of US Congress
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us