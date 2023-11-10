November 10, 2023
Australia High Court ends indefinite detention of asylum seekers
The highest court in Australia has handed down a landmark ruling, overturning one of the country's most controversial immigration policies. It's found Australia's decades-old practice of indefinitely detaining asylum seekers is unlawful. The case centred around a Rohingya man who faced the prospect of lifelong detention. Melinda Nucifora has more.
