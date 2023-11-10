November 10, 2023
Israel looks to replace Palestinian employees with Indian workers
Israel is looking to replace its Palestinian employees with Indian workers after it cancelled the work permits of thousands of Palestinians on November 2. Some Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces at their workplaces and homes before being deported and sent to Gaza in a move that was called “collective punishment” by human rights groups.
