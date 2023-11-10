WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel restrict Palestinians from Al Aqsa Mosque for fifth week
Palestinians face ongoing restrictions at Al Aqsa mosque, with only 4,000 allowed for weekly Friday prayers amidst heavy Israeli attacks.
Israel restrict Palestinians from Al Aqsa Mosque for fifth week
Israeli military presence is extensive in occupied East Jerusalem, especially concentrated in the Old City and the entrances to the mosque. / Photo: AFP.
November 10, 2023

Israeli authorities continue to impose strict restrictions on Palestinians, banning them from entering Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem for Friday prayers for the fifth consecutive week.

However, an official with the Waqf Department in Jerusalem told Anadolu that only 4,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom were elderly, had managed to reach Al Aqsa Mosque to perform the Friday prayers.

The official, who preferred not to be named, added that the mosque appeared to be empty due to strict Israeli control of the streets.

Since early Friday morning, Israeli forces have been heavily deployed across occupied East Jerusalem, particularly in the Old City and the entrances leading to the mosque.

Hundreds of Palestinians were forced to perform Friday prayers in the streets near the Old City area after being barred from entering Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli side did not comment on the reasons for restricting Muslims’ access to Al Aqsa Mosque for prayers.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the besieged Gaza, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by Hamas on October 7.

At least 10,812 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,412 children and 2,918 women. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

Related'We've been given the choice between a slow ethnic cleansing or an aggressive slaughter'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us