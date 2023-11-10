WORLD
1 MIN READ
Erdoğan Criticises Western Hypocrisy at Regional Summit in Tashkent
It was his second visit to Central Asia in just a week. On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the Economic Co-operation Organization summit in the Uzbek capital Tashkent, a regional gathering that brings together Central and South Asian leaders. President Erdogan used this year's summit to address the West's silence to what is happening in Gaza. Guests: Assel Tutumlu Associate Professor at Near East University Cavid Veliyev Head of Foreign Policy Department at AIR Centre
ECO SUMMIT THUMBNAIL / TRT World
November 10, 2023
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us