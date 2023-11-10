WORLD
2 MIN READ
US Says Israel Will Allow Four-Hour Humanitarian Pause in Gaza So Civilians Can Flee
Nearly half the homes in Gaza have been destroyed by Israel in just one month. That's according to a United Nations report, which added that the enclave's Human Development Index has been set back more than a decade. Israel's bombardment and ground incursion into Gaza, which came in response to an attack by Hamas on October 7th, has overwhelmingly targeted civilians. According to a UN refugee agency, 70% of the victims in Gaza are women and children. Throughout the week, fighting on the streets of Gaza City intensified, as Israeli troops pushed deeper in their battle against Hamas. Both sides are reporting to have inflicted heavy casaulties. Meanwhile on Thursday, the White House announced that Israel would pause military operations for a few hours a day in Gaza, to allow people to flee along humanitarian corridors. After more than a month of air strikes, the official death toll in Gaza is nearing 11,000. A top US diplomat for the Middle East told a congressional meeting that the actual number of people killed by Israeli strikes could be higher. Meanwhile global calls for a ceasefire continue to grow, as agencies say more humanitarian aid is desperately needed for the one and a half million displaced Palestinians. Guests: Nour Odeh Former Spokesperson to the Palestinian Authority Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University
ST THUMBNAIL CIVILIANS / TRT World
November 10, 2023
