Women in Gaza: How are they coping?

Women and children are bearing the brunt of the war in Gaza. That’s the stark warning from United Nations agencies working in the region. More needs to be done to protect the most vulnerable, but how is that possible with the war still raging on? Guests: Yara Eid War Journalist and Activist Nebal Farsakh Spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent Society Faten Elwan TRT Correspondent