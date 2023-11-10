Who might mediate an end to the Gaza onslaught?

As the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza rages on, calls for a ceasefire are being drowned out by explosions. So who can bring both sides to the negotiating table and de-escalate the violence? Guests: Nour Odeh Former spokesperson of the Palestinian Authority Dr Sultan Barakat Director of the Global Institute of Strategic Research Yusuf Erim TRT World’s Editor-at-Large