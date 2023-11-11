WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel raids Palestinian residential areas in occupied West Bank
Intensified raids by Israeli troops have sparked clashes between residents as tensions run high over Israel's Gaza bombardments.
Israel raids Palestinian residential areas in occupied West Bank
So far, 182 Palestinians have been killed in attacks by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. / Photo: AP Archive
November 11, 2023

Israeli forces have raided addresses in Nablus, Hebron, Ramallah, Bethlehem and Jenin locations of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Palestinians responded to the raids on the town of Sile ez Zahr, south of Jenin, by opening fire. It was stated that the clashes still continue.

Clashes broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinians during the raids on houses in the south and east of Nablus.

Likewise, similar raids were carried out in the Yatta town of Hebron, the Celezun Refugee Camp in Ramallah and the Beit Fecjar town in Bethlehem. While it was stated that there were arrests during the raids, no information was given regarding the loss of life.

Additionally, demonstrations were held in different parts of the occupied West Bank in support of Gaza.

Israeli forces carry out raids in different parts of the occupied West Bank every day. During these raids, many Palestinians are detained and Palestinian houses are destroyed. Many people died and were injured in the clashes that broke out after the Palestinians responded.

So far, 182 Palestinians have been killed in attacks by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

According to the data updated by the Palestinian Prisoners Association on November 10, 2,400 Palestinians have been detained so far in the raids carried out by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

RelatedOver 1,000 USAID officials call for Gaza ceasefire in letter to Biden
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us