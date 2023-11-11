TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan meets counterparts in Riyadh for discussions on Gaza
On the sidelines of the 8th Extraordinary Islamic Summit, the Turkish President meets with his counterparts to discuss Israel's attacks on Gaza, ongoing efforts to deliver aid to civilians, and potential steps toward a solution.
During the extraordinary summit, representatives of the Islamic world exchanged ideas about concrete steps to be taken regarding the recent developments. / Photo: AA
November 11, 2023

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi in separate meetings.

The meetings took place on Saturday on the sidelines of the 8th Extraordinary Islamic Summit in Riyadh.

The leaders discussed “Israel's attacks on Gaza, efforts to deliver aid to innocent civilians in Gaza, and possible steps for solution,” according to a statement issued by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the meeting, Erdogan said Israel’s attacks on Gaza “have reached the level of mass murder and that targeting hospitals, schools, places of worship, and employees of non-governmental organizations is unacceptable.”

Türkiye's diplomatic activities aim to ensure peace and deliver humanitarian aid and health services to Gaza, he explained. “Islamic countries should take steps in unity to establish peace,” he added.

Erdogan stressed that "Israel's violations of human rights against innocent civilians in Gaza must be sanctioned under international law."

Earlier on Saturday, the Arab-Islamic summit began in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss the developments taking place in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.

Leaders and representatives of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the summit which coincides with the ongoing Israeli bombardment in Gaza for the 36th day.

RelatedIsrael acting like spoiled child of the West: President Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
