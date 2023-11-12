WORLD
4 MIN READ
EU calls for investigation on Burkina Faso 'massacre'
The EU and US express concern over the death of nearly 100 civilians in the city of Zaongo, as the West African country continues to battle an insurgency that spilled over from neighbouring Mali in 2015.
EU calls for investigation on Burkina Faso 'massacre'
Burkina Faso is governed by a transitional administration after the coup in September 2022. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 12, 2023

The EU has called for an investigation into a "massacre" in Burkina Faso in which around 100 people are believed to have been killed.

"Around 100 civilians, including women and children, were believed killed in a massacre in the village of Zaongo" several days ago in the central east of Burkina Faso, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Sunday.

"The European Union called on the transition authorities to shed light on the circumstances of these killings to bring accountability."

The head of African Affairs at the US State Department, Molly Phee, on Friday said on X, formerly Twitter, that she was "shocked and saddened" by the news of the massacre.

"The US government condemns this attack in the strongest terms," she said, also calling for Burkina Faso's junta to investigate.

Burkinabe authorities have yet to react to the international concern being voiced.

RelatedMilitants kill over a dozen civilians in Burkina Faso: security sources

Unveiling Zaongo massacre

Jeune Afrique, a news magazine focused on Africa, said the mass killing was carried out on November 6 by unidentified assailants.

Social media posts in Burkina Faso have shown pictures of corpses of women and children said to have been Zaongo residents.

"It is difficult to advance on the figures as the bodies were buried without any real observation," one resident said.

"The massacre happened two days after fighting between security forces and terrorists. Zaongo was one of the few villages in the area not to have been emptied out by the terrorists. Some suspected the inhabitants of collaborating with them," the resident added.

Accusations of rights violations

Burkina Faso is ruled by a transitional government put in place after a September 2022 coup.

The West African country is battling an insurgency that spilled over from neighbouring Mali in 2015 and has left more than 17,000 civilians and soldiers dead and displaced two million people.

The junta-led government has been conscripting men over 18 for its fight.

Several civil organisations in Burkina Faso have meanwhile voiced recent concern over "requisitions" of regime opponents. According to Human Rights Watch, the requisitions apply to a dozen dissidents.

Burkinabe authorities in April opened an investigation into another massacre of 136 people - half of them women and children - in the northern town of Karma, carried out by men wearing military uniforms.

Captain Ibrahim Traore, Burkina's transitional president, said "hasty conclusions" should not be drawn about the implication of the army in the massacre.

He added that "individual freedom do not take precedence over those of the nation."

RelatedBurkina Faso lauds Russia, Türkiye role in its fight against terrorism
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us