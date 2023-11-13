WORLD
2 MIN READ
China to host joint drill with Southeast Asian nations to counter terrorism
Nations such as Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos will take part in the military exercise.
China to host joint drill with Southeast Asian nations to counter terrorism
The joint drill is themed on “countering terrorism and maintaining maritime safety,” the ministry said in a statement. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 13, 2023

The Chinese military will host a joint drill with soldiers from five Southeast Asian nations, beginning this week.

China's Defence Ministry said on Sunday that soldiers from Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam will come together in the southern Guangdong province from mid-to-late November.

The joint drill is themed on “countering terrorism and maintaining maritime safety,” the ministry said in a statement.

Soldiers will engage in organising joint and live anti-terrorism and anti-piracy drills, the ministry added.

“The aim is to help participants enhance their urban anti-terrorism, maritime anti-terrorism and anti-piracy capabilities, and deepen military mutual trust and cooperation to safeguard regional peace and stability,” the ministry said.

RelatedPhilippines raises alarm over China's 'dangerous' actions in South China Sea

Pakistan, China hold largest-ever naval drill

Chinese and Pakistani navies continued their largest-ever naval exercise in the northern Arabian Sea on Monday to enhance security cooperation and improve the level of bilateral combat training.

The Sea Guardian-3 joint maritime exercise, involving naval ships, submarine, and submarine rescue ships, kicked off with an opening ceremony at the Karachi Naval Dockyard on Saturday, the Pakistan Navy said in a statement.

Chinese Flotilla comprising naval ships, helicopters, fighter jets, a submarine, and a submarine rescue ship along with the Marines Corps detachment, arrived in Karachi to participate in the exercise.

During the exercise, frontline frigates along with air and other assets and special forces from Pakistani and Chinese navies will carry out advanced-level joint drills and naval manoeuvres in the North Arabian Sea besides professional and social activities during the harbour phase.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us