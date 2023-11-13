The Chinese military will host a joint drill with soldiers from five Southeast Asian nations, beginning this week.

China's Defence Ministry said on Sunday that soldiers from Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam will come together in the southern Guangdong province from mid-to-late November.

The joint drill is themed on “countering terrorism and maintaining maritime safety,” the ministry said in a statement.

Soldiers will engage in organising joint and live anti-terrorism and anti-piracy drills, the ministry added.

“The aim is to help participants enhance their urban anti-terrorism, maritime anti-terrorism and anti-piracy capabilities, and deepen military mutual trust and cooperation to safeguard regional peace and stability,” the ministry said.

Related Philippines raises alarm over China's 'dangerous' actions in South China Sea

Pakistan, China hold largest-ever naval drill

Chinese and Pakistani navies continued their largest-ever naval exercise in the northern Arabian Sea on Monday to enhance security cooperation and improve the level of bilateral combat training.

The Sea Guardian-3 joint maritime exercise, involving naval ships, submarine, and submarine rescue ships, kicked off with an opening ceremony at the Karachi Naval Dockyard on Saturday, the Pakistan Navy said in a statement.

Chinese Flotilla comprising naval ships, helicopters, fighter jets, a submarine, and a submarine rescue ship along with the Marines Corps detachment, arrived in Karachi to participate in the exercise.

During the exercise, frontline frigates along with air and other assets and special forces from Pakistani and Chinese navies will carry out advanced-level joint drills and naval manoeuvres in the North Arabian Sea besides professional and social activities during the harbour phase.