November 13, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman sacked amid cabinet reshuffle
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has removed Suella Braverman as home secretary, following her accusations that London police were politically biased for being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters. The sacking is part of a reshuffle of the UK government's top team ahead of a potential elections next year. Nigel Nelson, former Sunday Mirror political editor has more.
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman sacked amid cabinet reshuffle / Others
Explore