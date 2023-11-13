TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel exhibits most brutal examples of fascism, racist imperialism: Fahrettin Altun
Communications Director Altun says Israel is trying to legitimise and render invisible its massacres of Palestinian children, women, men, the elderly, journalists, health workers, in short, innocent people through systematic disinformation campaigns.
Israel exhibits most brutal examples of fascism, racist imperialism: Fahrettin Altun
Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun attended the 3rd International Communication Sciences Symposium (ICOMS), organised in collaboration with Sakarya University (SAU), where he delivered a speech. / Photo: AA
November 13, 2023

Israel is carrying out "a dirty disinformation campaign" simultaneously with the massacres it continues by "committing overt war crimes", Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

Altun attended on Monday the 3rd International Communication Sciences Symposium (ICOMS) organised by Sakarya University and TUBİTAK.

"Israel is committing war crimes in front of the eyes of the whole world. And it is exhibiting the ugliest and most brutal examples of fascism and racist imperialism," the communications director said.

Altun stated that Israel is "trying to legitimise and render invisible its massacres" of Palestinian and Gazan children, women, men, the elderly, journalists, health workers, in short, innocent people "through systematic disinformation campaigns".

"But they should know that we know very well which actors are trying to implement which dirty plans both in Gaza and Palestine and in our nearby geography and we are determined to fight them to the end," he added.

"The murderers spewing death in Gaza will be held accountable".

"Just as they have been condemned in the public conscience, they will also be condemned by the real courts when the order of global justice is established," Altun said.

Tension has been running high across the Palestinian territories amid an Israeli military offensive on Gaza, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

More than 11,100 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 8,000 children and women, in Israeli air and ground attacks on Gaza since last month.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedIsrael does not even let journalists live: Turkish Communications Director
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us