November 13, 2023
US media campaign aims to restore Israel’s public image via billionaires’ donations - report
A US media campaign called ‘Facts for Peace’ aimed at restoring Israel’s image and rebuilding public empathy for the country is reportedly seeking millions of dollars from billionaires ,according to a report by Semafor. #Palestine #Gaza #İsrael
