November 13, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel’s war on Gaza: The journalists reporting from the frontlines
Amidst air strikes, disrupted communications and power outages, Palestinian journalists and digital creators continue to document Israel's military offensive in Palestine's Gaza. Since October 7, at least 40 journalists have been killed in Israel's onslaught on the besieged enclave. #IsraelGaza #GazaJournalists #Palestine
Palestinian journalists and digital creators have become the eyes and ears of the world, offering first-hand accounts of Israel's onslaught on Palestine's Gaza. However, this comes with significant risks as at least 40 journalists have been killed since October 7, when the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated. / Others
