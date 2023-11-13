WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel’s war on Gaza: The journalists reporting from the frontlines
Amidst air strikes, disrupted communications and power outages, Palestinian journalists and digital creators continue to document Israel's military offensive in Palestine's Gaza. Since October 7, at least 40 journalists have been killed in Israel's onslaught on the besieged enclave. #IsraelGaza #GazaJournalists #Palestine
Palestinian journalists and digital creators have become the eyes and ears of the world, offering first-hand accounts of Israel's onslaught on Palestine's Gaza. However, this comes with significant risks as at least 40 journalists have been killed since October 7, when the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated. / Others
November 13, 2023
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us