WORLD
4 MIN READ
Dozens of children, elderly brutally massacred in Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso contends with a prolonged militant insurgency tied to al Qaeda and Daesh terror groups, resulting in thousands killed and over 2 million internally displaced over the years.
Dozens of children, elderly brutally massacred in Burkina Faso
A group of local defence force fighters drive their motorbikes during an event to inaugurate a new chapter of the group in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. / Photo: AP Archive
November 14, 2023

Assailants in northern Burkina Faso killed about 70 people, most of them children and the elderly, in a village massacre earlier this month that remains under investigation, authorities have said.

Prosecutor Simon B. Gnanou said on Monday that the attack took place in the village of Zaongo, located around 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the city of Boulsa.

“At the current stage of our findings and the testimonies collected, the perpetrators of these atrocities remain unknown for the moment,” Gnanou said in a news release.

The West African nation has been grappling with a militant insurgency linked to al Qaida and Daesh terror groups for years. Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2 million internally displaced.

On Sunday, the European Union placed the death toll from the village massacre at nearly 100. Investigators were meeting with families of the victims and expected to then update the provisional death toll of 70 people, Gnanou said.

It took two days for local law enforcement to alert others of the attack and four more days before a team of investigators could reach the scene where they found dozens of homes burned, he said. An attack on the convoy of investigators also had to be repelled at one point, he added.

“In these painful circumstances, my prosecution presents its most saddened condolences to the grieving families and its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured,” Gnanou said.

RelatedMilitants kill over a dozen civilians in Burkina Faso: security sources

Thousands of volunteer fighters

The militant violence in Burkina Faso has led to two coups, with the current junta seizing power in September 2022. The junta, led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore, has been accused by rights groups of committing abuses against civilians and cracking down on civil liberties in the name of securing the country.

Earlier this month the junta enacted an emergency law against perceived dissidents to expand its crackdown, according to a report by Human Rights Watch. The junta notified at least a dozen journalists, civil society activists and opposition members that they would be conscripted to participate in government security operations across the country, the report said.

In its attempt to stem the militant threat, the government has enlisted tens of thousands of volunteer fighters, but civilians say the volunteers indiscriminately kill people suspected of working with the militants. Many communities say they are more afraid of the volunteers than the extremists.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, last week, Molly Phee, head of African affairs at the US State Department, said she was “shocked and saddened” by the news of the killings in Zaongo and urged authorities to investigate and hold those responsible to account.

RelatedSuspected militants kill more than a dozen civilians in Burkina Faso
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us