Turkish Institutions Join Growing Boycott Against Israel With Trade Reportedly Down 50%
As Israel intensifies its attacks on Gaza while rejecting calls for a ceasefire, the economic backlash is starting to grow. Turkiye has announced it will suspend energy talks with Israel, until a ceasefire is reached. Talks had been held earlier this year on tapping the vast energy supplies in the Eastern Mediterranean. But now, that is all on hold, as Israel's bombardment of Gaza enters its second month. Turkiye’s trade minister recently announced that trade between Turkiye and Israel had fallen by half since October 7th. The Turkish parliament also declared that it will stop buying from companies that support Israel's aggression. The move follows a wider, growing boycott of firms that openly back Israel. Prominent brands like Starbucks and McDonalds have faced public backlash. Meanwhile, protests against Israel's ongoing attack on Gaza were held across the world over the weekend, including in a growing number of Western capitals. Guests: Taha Meli Arvas Professor at Bogazici University Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Aydin University
November 14, 2023
