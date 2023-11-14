Muslim Leaders Denounce Israel’s Attack on Gaza at Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit

It was a show of unity among Muslim countries not seen in more than a decade. During an emergency meeting of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in the Saudi capital Riyadh, leaders called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, while rejecting Israel's actions as self-defence. The joint summit also called on the International Criminal Court to investigate suspected war crimes committed by Israel, and for the US to exert pressure to end hostilities. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressed the summit, calling for an end to Israel's bombardment. Guests: Suha Cubukcuoglu Senior Fellow at Trends Research Zuhal Mert Uzuner Associate Professor at Marmara University