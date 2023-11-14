UN honours staff killed in Gaza

The casualty count in Israel's war on Gaza continues to rise every hour. Yet diplomats at the UN have failed to come up with a ceasefire resolution to stop the bloodshed. More than 100 United Nations staff are among those killed in Gaza since October 7. And on Monday, the UN lowered its flag to half mast to honour its workers killed by Israeli bombings. TRT World UN Correspondent Frank Ucciardo has the story.