Google was fined 15 million roubles ($164,000) for repeated refusal to store Russian users' data on servers inside Russia, a Moscow court said.

Russia has repeatedly clashed with foreign technology companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that intensified after Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February 2022.

Google's Russian subsidiary has been under pressure in Russia for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal and for restricting access to some Russian media on YouTube.

The technology giant's Russian unit filed for bankruptcy in summer 2022 after authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.

However, while the Kremlin has banned some platforms including Twitter and Facebook, it has not blocked access to Google's services, and its search engine and YouTube platform, both free, have continued operating.

Google did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.