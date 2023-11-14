TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Traditional wellness extravaganza: Indian embassy in Türkiye marks Ayurveda Day
"Ayurveda, deriving its name from Sanskrit words ayur (life) and veda (knowledge), signifies the science of life," says Indian ambassador.
This year's theme, "Ayurveda for One Health," underscores the interconnectedness of human-animal-plant-environment interfaces. / Photo: AA
November 14, 2023

The Indian embassy in Türkiye commemorated the 8th Ayurveda Day with a reception emphasising traditional wellness practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Virander Paul said on Monday that Ayurveda Day 2023 was celebrated globally on Nov. 10, emphasising the ancient wisdom of traditional Indian medicine.

"Ayurveda, deriving its name from the Sanskrit words 'ayur' (life) and 'veda' (knowledge), signifies the science of life," he said.

He went on to say that this year's theme, "Ayurveda for One Health," underscores the interconnectedness of human-animal-plant-environment interfaces.

Birthday celebration of Dhanvantari

The event emphasised interconnectedness and international collaboration, highlighting India's commitment to the World Health Organisation’s establishment of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in addressing contemporary healthcare challenges.

The day is annually observed in India and globally, aligning with the birthday celebration of Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of medicine in Ayurvedic tradition, dedicated to promoting awareness of this ancient healthcare system.

Among the attendees were an official from the World Health Organisation’s Türkiye Office, the head of the Department of Traditional, Complementary and Functional Medicine Practices under Türkiye's Health Ministry and some academics.

SOURCE:AA
