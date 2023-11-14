Presidents Biden and Xi seek to ease tensions at APEC Summit

The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC Summit in San Francisco, California will be a global focal point this week as the leaders of the world’s two superpowers meet for the first time in a year and amid mounting diplomatic tensions. US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are looking to thaw relations following a string of standoffs around trade, technology, and surveillance that have roiled the global economy. TRT World’s Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.