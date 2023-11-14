November 14, 2023
Divided Gaza: A new phase of occupation?
Israel has divided Gaza into two, north and south, with officials stating that Tel Aviv intends to maintain direct control over the occupied area. But what would the splitting of the territory, and the creation of another border with Israel, mean for the Palestinians living there? #Gaza #Israel #Palestine
