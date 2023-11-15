November 15, 2023
Gaza's last working flour mill is running out of fuel
In the heart of Gaza, the Salam flour mill is on the verge of closure. As the only mill in the strip that's still functioning, residents depend on it to process the little grain they are still able to produce themselves. Now, fuel reserves are expected to run out by Thursday, placing the food supply chain at severe risk, and worsening an already desperate situation. Ahmed Shehabi reports.
