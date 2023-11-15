WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pro-Palestinian Rallies Held in Balkan Cities As Donations and Humanitarian Aid Sent to Gaza
As Israeli air strikes and fierce gun battles continue on the streets of Gaza, thousands of people gathered in cities across the Balkans to call for a ceasefire and condemn the killing of civilians, especially children. Anger is growing especially online, where the horrors of war that eventually led to genocide in Srebrenica, are still fresh in many people's minds. The main message from the Bosnian capital was - yesterday Srebrenica, today Gaza- as those who survived it say, what they see in Gaza resembles their own suffering almost three decades ago. But it isn't just through rallies where Western Balkan countries are showing support for Gaza. Many groups have also been sending humanitarian aid, hoping that it will reach those who need it the most. We start with Veljko Skenderija's story from Zagreb. Plus, tensions over the conflict in Gaza recently spilled onto the pitch in a Euro qualifying match in Pristina, between Kosovo and Israel. UEFA, the governing body of European football says it will launch proceedings against Kosovo, after fans booed the national anthem of Israel. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL / TRT World
November 15, 2023
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us