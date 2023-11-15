Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke over the phone and discussed Israel's relentless attacks in Gaza, the Turkish Presidency has said.

The discussion on Wednesday focused on the escalating Israeli violence in the besieged Gaza, which includes attacks involving human rights violations, and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

“The call addressed the escalating Israeli attacks, including human rights violations, in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis in the region,” the presidency said on X.

“Pointing out that atrocities against the Palestinian territories are deepening and civilian deaths are increasing by the minute, President Erdogan underscored that they will work for the punishment of Israel, which has committed war crimes, in international courts and that he expects support from Italy to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace,” it added.

Meloni highlights crucial role of Türkiye

The Italian premier said she hoped for a rapid de-escalation in the conflict, which must not spread to the rest of the region, and underlined the crucial role that Türkiye has in this context.

Both leaders reaffirmed their willingness to contribute to security and stability in this difficult phase of the region.

"The conversation was an opportunity to reiterate Italy's position and in particular the need for an immediate release of the hostages by Hamas and the support for humanitarian pauses in favour of the civilian population in Gaza," a statement by Meloni's office said.

"In this context, Meloni informed Erdogan on the Italian humanitarian aid arriving via Egypt and the possible further assets to be deployed in favour of the civilian population of Gaza," it added.

The two leaders underlined the importance of maintaining close coordination on the evolution of the crisis and expressed the hope that they could soon have a new opportunity to meet.

Intensification of the bombings of Israel on the besieged Gaza

Lately, Israel stormed the surgery, internal medicine and kidney departments at Gaza's largest Al Shifa Hospital. Israeli troops have carried out "bombings" at the facility's basement, a medical source at the hospital said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has found no signs of hostages being held at Al Shifa Hospital after its forces entered the facility, Israeli media reported.

"There is no indication of hostages currently being held in Al Shifa," Israeli Army Radio said.

The Red Cross has voiced alarm over military activities at Gaza's largest hospital, which has been entered by Israeli forces claiming they are tracking a Hamas command centre. "We are extremely concerned about the impact on sick and wounded people, medical staff, and civilians," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement.