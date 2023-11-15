November 15, 2023
Elderly Palestinian woman lives amid rubble of her home
“We are steadfast despite the loss of our houses.” Umm al Abd Abu Qouta’s home in Rafah city in southern Gaza was destroyed by an Israeli air strike. The elderly Palestinian woman — who lost 14 members of her family in Israel’s attacks — lives amid the rubble of her home and looks after her orphaned grandchildren.
