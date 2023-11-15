November 15, 2023
UK Supreme Court deems deportation plan illegal
The British Supreme Court has ruled the British Government’s plan to send illegal migrants to Rwanda is itself illegal. A unanimous ruling by five judges upheld the ruling of a lower court which said that Rwanda was not a safe third country and the chances of deportees being sent back to their home countries from there, too high. TRT World’s Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has the story.
