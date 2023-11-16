WORLD
1 MIN READ
1948 Nakba survivor Sima Tuqan is witnessing another catastrophe
With little sign of an end to Israel's assault on Gaza, older generations of Palestinians are watching events with horror - and recognition. While many might remember what Palestine looked like before the war of 1967, few are alive to recall life before Israel's creation in 1948. Joel Flynn has been sitting down with one of those few - a Palestinian who once fled to Lebanon - and now, once again, finds herself running from violence that has plagued the region since she was a child.
Nakba survivor sees tragedy / Others
November 16, 2023
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us