WORLD
1 MIN READ
What is the cost of taking a stand on the Israel's attack on Gaza?
In the face of Israel's offensive in Gaza, some are paying a price for defending Palestinians. From the corridors of power in the US to the streets of the UK and Europe, is this conflict becoming a battleground for voices to declare sides, take a stand, or opt for uneasy silence? Guests: Yumna Patel Palestine News Director at Mondoweiss Hebh Jamal Palestinian Journalist Kamel Hawwash Chair of Palestine Solidarity Campaign
palestine / Others
November 16, 2023
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us