German police raid Muslim associations allegedly affiliated with Iran
Interior Ministry says raids were carried out as part of an investigation into activities of the Islamic Center in Hamburg (IZH) and its alleged support to the activities of the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser says authorities will not tolerate any antisemitic or anti-Israel incitement in Germany amid escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict. / Photo: Reuters
November 16, 2023

German police carried out large-scale raids on several Muslim associations affiliated with the Iran, authorities have said.

The raids were carried out as part of an investigation into the activities of the Islamic Center in Hamburg (IZH) and five other groups which were allegedly carrying out activities against the constitutional order in Germany, said the Interior Ministry on Thursday.

"In order to further clarify this suspicion and to secure evidence, a total of 54 properties in seven federal states have been searched since 6 am on the orders of the responsible administrative courts," said a ministry statement.

Security authorities were also investigating allegations that the IZH supports the activities of Lebanese Hezbollah, the ministry said, adding that the group was classified as a terrorist organisation and its activities were banned in Germany.

Critics accuse the German government of double standards, saying Germany championed human rights causes and stood with Ukraine against Russia, but it is now turning a blind eye to the Israeli military's "war crimes" in Gaza.

RelatedGerman arms exports to Israel rise tenfold after Tel Aviv's war on Gaza

Raids across the country

The ministry claimed the activities of the IZH were aimed at spreading the Iranian propaganda, and said the group had great influence, or complete control, on several associations and mosques across the country.

The raids were carried out in Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Hesse, Baden-Wurttemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, and North Rhine-Westphalia.

“Especially now it is important to be highly vigilant and take tough action. That’s why we investigate every justified suspicion decisively,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement.

Since Israel began its war on besieged Gaza after Hamas resistance group launched an unprecedented October 7 blitz, Berlin has repeatedly said that Israel has a "right to self-defense".

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly warned Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah not to intervene in the conflict and trigger wider instability in the region.

Authorities have so far banned dozens of planned pro-Palestinian demonstrations, claiming that these gatherings were likely to lead to public incitement.

Germany says it bears a historical responsibility for the security of Israel due to the country’s Nazi past and crimes committed against Jews during World War II.

RelatedGermany designates Lebanon's Hezbollah as 'terrorist organisation'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
