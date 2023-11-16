November 16, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli army criticised over edited video of 'Hamas weapons' 'found' at Al Shifa Hospital
The Israeli army is facing massive backlash after re-uploading an edited version of their ‘one-shot’ video claiming to show ‘Hamas weapons’ allegedly found in Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine’s Gaza. #Palestine #Gaza #AlShifa
The Israeli army is facing massive backlash after re-uploading an edited version of their ‘one-shot’ video claiming to show ‘Hamas weapons’ allegedly found in Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine’s Gaza. #Palestine #Gaza #AlShifa / Others
Explore