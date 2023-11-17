November 17, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel claims it's taken control of Gaza's main port in Gaza City
Israeli forces claim to have made further advances inside Gaza saying they now control the enclave’s main port in Gaza City. But there have been further dire warnings from the UN about the worsening humanitarian situation, and the EU’s top diplomat has urged Israel not to be consumed by rage in its ambition to destroy Hamas. Simon McGregor-Wood begins our coverage.
