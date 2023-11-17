TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye urges immediate Security Council reform at UN
In light of Council's failure to establish ceasefire and halt human suffering in Palestine, Türkiye's UN envoy calls for measures against Council's "inherent paralysis".
Türkiye urges immediate Security Council reform at UN
Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the UN, Sedat Onal / Photo: AA Archive
November 17, 2023

Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sedat Onal, has highlighted the imperative and immediate need for Security Council reform, saying the reform process needs to address the current shortcomings of the Council.

"The need for Security Council reform is undeniable and undeferrable," Onal said on Tuesday at a UN General Assembly debate on Security Council reform.

"What has recently transpired in the Security Council attests to this fact," he said, citing the Council's failure to establish a ceasefire and halt human suffering in Palestine "due to its inherent paralysis."

Stressing that the reform process needs to address and eliminate the current shortcomings of the Council, the envoy said: "It must reconcile the objectives of equitable and democratic representation with those of effectiveness and efficiency without sacrificing one objective for the sake of the other."

"This entails a comprehensive and inclusive approach that would benefit and gain the support of all member states. One that will emphasise and prioritise common good over individual national interests," he added.

RelatedGaza operations being deliberately strangled and paralysed: UN

Council's legitimacy in question

Also speaking at the annual debate, General Assembly President Dennis Francis said that without structural reform, the Council’s performance and legitimacy will continue to suffer.

“Violence and wars continue to spread in regions across the world, while the United Nations seems paralysed due largely to the divisions in the Security Council,” he added.

The Security Council passed a resolution on the conflict on Wednesday, following four unsuccessful attempts since it erupted in early October.

Many UN member states, including Türkiye, believe that reform at the Security Council is more urgent than ever.

In this context, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called for such reform.

RelatedWas Hamas ever hiding below Al Shifa Hospital, in tunnels built by Israel?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us