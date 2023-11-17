Israel fails to show proof Hamas is operating inside Al Shifa

Israeli troops are carrying out building-by-building searches at Gaza's main hospital, as a new communications blackout in the territory compounds fears for Palestinian civilians trapped inside the facility. The international community is placing pressure on Israel following its raids on Al Shifa, which have so far uncovered little evidence the facility was being used as a Hamas base. The Israeli military has released a video to support its activity within the complex - but its veracity is being questioned. Though the United States continues to back Israel and says its own intelligence supports claims Hamas operates a command center underneath the hospital, Washington has distanced itself somewhat from the military takeover of the facility. Craig Boswell reports.