Israeli police has tried to obstruct Turkish journalists from covering events in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City, with one police officer breaking the journalists’ video camera.

The journalists from national broadcaster TRT news were reporting on Israeli forces blocking and using force against Palestinians heading to Al Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers.

The Israeli police physically interfered with the TRT news team, breaking their camera with the barrel of a gun as they were working to cover events in the volatile region.

Although the camera was damaged, the TRT reporter said they would continue covering ongoing attacks in Palestine. During the live broadcast, Israeli police threw tear gas into the area where the mosque is located.

A TRT correspondent noted how Israel bans gatherings for prayers outside Al Aqsa Mosque, decrying the pervasive obstacles facing peaceful Muslim worshippers.

Türkiye's Altun condemns the attack

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has condemned the attack carried out by Israeli police targeting TRT journalists.

"Israel continues to violate international law with all its armed elements, from its military to its police, seemingly disregarding rules and principles," Altun wrote on X.

"Certainly, this ugly attack has been added to Israel's record of shame regarding press freedom."

Altun reiterated his country's call for the international community to speak out more against Israel, which continues its massacres without discrimination, targeting infants, women, the elderly, and the disabled, and obstructing the work of journalists.

He also extended good wishes to the TRT family.

There have been numerous previous instances of Israeli forces trying to impede TRT crew from reporting in Gaza and occupied East Jerusalem.

This week, Israeli forces once again stood in the way of Friday prayers, imposing restrictions on Palestinians seeking to pray at Al Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

The prayers for peace take place as Israel’s recent offensive on Gaza, and a violent crackdown in the occupied West Bank, are over 40 days old.

At least 195 Palestinians have been killed and over 2,500 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem since October 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including around 7,900 women and children, and over 29,800 others injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.